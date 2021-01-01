Delhi's record peak electricity demand successfully met on January 1: Tata Power-DDL

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) said it successfully met the record peak power demand of 1568 MW without any network constraint and power outage as Delhi clocked this season’s record high of 5021 MW.
The city, which witnessed a cold wave for the past few days, recorded the highest peak electricity demand on January 1.
“Tata Power-DDL is fully committed to ensuring the highest level of efficacy to its consumers ensuring uninterrupted power supply. We have made a surplus arrangement of up to 200 MW power over and above the expected peak demand, and it will also cater to contingencies. Besides this, we are also using a mix of smart technologies like AI & Machine Learning for better load forecasting to provide reliable power supply,” said Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL, in a statement.
The company anticipated that the peak demand might touch 1700 MW this winter season. Its action plan is prepared to provide relief, assuring 24x7 power supply to all the essential services and its consumers. This includes long-term agreements from power-plants like Maithon Power, NTPC Stations, and Delhi based gas-fuelled generating stations. "A total of 2000 MW power is available from long-term sources with the company which would help to meet the anticipated demand," the company added.
