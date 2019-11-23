Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra CM for second term

The art of staying happy and fit
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
In a major upheaval in Maharashtra politics, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday while Sharad Pawar’s nephew and the Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy CM.
Till late on Friday night, Sharad Pawar was in discussions with the Congress and the Shiv Sena to form non-BJP government in Maharashtra. He also announced that parties involved in the discussions had reached consensus on Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray as CM candidate.
Senior BJP leader and former Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told media that the NCP and BJP government is in place only after discussions between NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and PM Narendra Modi. Mungantwar said that Ajit Pawar has not revolted and joined the government, but the NCP as a party has supported the BJP.
However, no senior NCP leaders were present for the oath taking ceremony. Ajit Pawar has reportedly said that he decided to join the BJP government as deputy CM as he was “ tired” of rounds of discussions between the NCP, the Sena and the Congress. NCP leaders have not reacted to the development. Congress leaders are meeting in Mumbai to discuss the next move while Shiv Sena leaders have kept mum on the development.
PM Modi tweeted, “ Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra”.
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Companies will find it difficult to stand on their own feet otherwise
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
From post-office schemes, bank/NBFC FDs, annuity plans of insurance firms to MFs’ systematic withdrawal plans, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...