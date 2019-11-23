Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra CM for second term

In a major upheaval in Maharashtra politics, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday while Sharad Pawar’s nephew and the Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy CM.

Till late on Friday night, Sharad Pawar was in discussions with the Congress and the Shiv Sena to form non-BJP government in Maharashtra. He also announced that parties involved in the discussions had reached consensus on Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray as CM candidate.

Senior BJP leader and former Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told media that the NCP and BJP government is in place only after discussions between NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and PM Narendra Modi. Mungantwar said that Ajit Pawar has not revolted and joined the government, but the NCP as a party has supported the BJP.

However, no senior NCP leaders were present for the oath taking ceremony. Ajit Pawar has reportedly said that he decided to join the BJP government as deputy CM as he was “ tired” of rounds of discussions between the NCP, the Sena and the Congress. NCP leaders have not reacted to the development. Congress leaders are meeting in Mumbai to discuss the next move while Shiv Sena leaders have kept mum on the development.

PM Modi tweeted, “ Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra”.