Divisive campaign, lack of leadership seen as reasons behind BJP defeat

The BJP leadership, particularly Home Minister Amit Shah, had claimed that the party will win at least 45 seats in Delhi. But a campaign based entirely on divisive issues costed dear for the party.

At least four of its campaigners, including a candidate, was punished by the Election Commission for making sensitive remarks. Also, its hopes of reviving the fortunes by citing anti-CAA protests also fell flat.

Almost all senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others led the campaign. The party thought that measures such as legalising unrecognised colonies, abrogating Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act will help it to change the mood in Delhi. The defeat in Delhi follows the party losing power to JMM-RJD-Congress alliance in Jharkhand. The primary assessment within the party is that lack of a leadership in the State to oppose Arvind Kejriwal could be the main reason for the debacle. There is also an opinion that comments made in the rallies asking people to physically harm anti-CAA protesters also added to its fall.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijarvargiya claimed that the BJP’s vote share has risen and if added with the voteshare of allies LJP and JD(U), it was close to 40 per cent.

Party’s Delhi president and MP Manoj Tiwari, however, said the BJP had not indulged in any divisive campaigns. “We do not practice politics of hatred, our principle is sabka saath sabka vikas. In elections much is talked about as per emerging developments. But, we would never want that some people block a road for protest and cause problems to others. We opposed it (Shaheen Bagh road block) in the past and still do,” Tiwari said.