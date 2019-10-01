DMK welcomes PM Modi’s Tamil pitch, seeks official language status

Dvara KGFS raises ₹70 crore in Series E
Dvara KGFS, a financial services company that is into financial inclusion, has raised ₹70 crore in the second ...
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated praise for Tamil as an ancient language, DMK chief M K Stalin on Tuesday welcomed it and demanded that Tamil be declared as one of the Central government’s official languages.
Stalin, the leader of the opposition in Assembly, said his party wholeheartedly welcomed and lauded the Prime Minister for his comments on Tamil’s antiquity. “The praise for Tamil came from Modi at the recent United Nations General Assembly, at the IIT convocation, and his remark that Tamil echoed in the US (both on Monday here),” he said in a statement.
The Prime Minister’s remarks were a joy not only for Tamils in the State but across the world, he noted.
Emphasising that his party had all along batted for official language status to all the 22 languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution, he sought official language status for Tamil.
“As a first step towards bestowing official language status to all languages in the schedule, Tamil should be made one of the official languages of the Union of India,considering its antiquity over and above the rest of the languages,” he said.
The DMK chief also wanted Tamil to be recognised as the court language in the Madras High Court.
According to the Constitution and the Official Languages Act, Hindi and English are the official languages of the Union. “Tamil had the status of one of the official languages in a couple of foreign countries, while it is not so in India, its place of birth,” he said. Tamil is one of the official languages in Singapore and Sri Lanka and is spoken in nations including Malaysia and South Africa by people of Tamil origin.
Referring to Modi’s praise for Chennai’s hospitality and food items like idli, dosa and vada, Stalin said: “Tamils are renowned not only for hospitality, but also for their sense of gratitude.” Prime Minister Modi, addressing a gathering of students and researchers at the Singapore-India Hackathon event at IIT Madras Research Park had praised Chennai’s hospitality and its food items like idli, dosa and vada.
“If the Prime Minister fulfilled the demand, Tamils will forever be grateful to him and it will honour the memory of Dravidian ideologue C N Annadurai and late DMK chief M Karunanidhi who were its votaries,” he said.
Quoting a couplet of saint-poet Tiruvalluvar, (that meant that wisdom is all about discerning the true import of utterances; whoever might have spoken it), Stalin said Tamils were aware of it and hence expected action. People expected the Prime Minister to put into action his “constructive care,” for Tamil, Stalin said.
Modi’s praise for Tamil is seen as an attempt to reach out to the people of Tamil Nadu after a row broke out with Home Minister Amit Shah’s pitching for Hindi as a common language which was condemned as “Hindi imposition,” by parties in the State.
Dvara KGFS, a financial services company that is into financial inclusion, has raised ₹70 crore in the second ...
Arali Ventures invests at seed stage in start-ups
A clutch of investors is organising intense sessions bringing together experienced entrepreneurs and industry ...
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
One of the main factors that influences the domestic price is the demand and supply of skimmed milk powder
Since the beginning of September, the commodity market has been under pressure, with the highly traded base ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...