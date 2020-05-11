‘Don’t revive passenger trains yet’

Aviation clock set back by three years
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
As the Union Government gave green signal passenger train services, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to do so.
Taking part in the Chief Ministers’ conference convened by the Prime Minister on Monday, he said top cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad were home to large number of Covid-19 patients.
“If we allow people to travel from these cities, it will be very difficult to track who is going where. It will be impossible to test all of them,” he observed.
“It will be difficult to quarantine the passengers arriving in large numbers. I request you not to restart the passengers services now,” he said.
He also asked the Prime Minister to have the loans taken by the States rescheduled as the Covid-19 had severely impacted their finances.
“The States are not in a position to service the debts,” he said.
“It should also increase the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budgetary Management) limits allowing the States to borrow more in order to tide over the crisis,” he said.
The Chief Minister said the States should facilitate the migrants to go back to their native places.
“It seems, the Covid-19 is going to stay here for sometime. We have to learn to live with it. Vaccines are under development and we expect something to come out in July-August. A few Hyderabadi companies are working on vaccines,” he said.
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Ashwin Subramanian curates projects in the sustainability and development sectors
Offers ₹3,600 cashback on HDFC Bank cards
LoadShare Networks, an asset-light logistics platforms, has raised ₹100 crore in a Series B round led by ...
The use of LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate), currently the predominant global interest rate benchmark, is ...
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
While higher slippages and write-offs are dampeners, strong capital ratios offer comfort
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...