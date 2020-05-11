‘Don’t revive passenger trains yet’

As the Union Government gave green signal passenger train services, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to do so.

Taking part in the Chief Ministers’ conference convened by the Prime Minister on Monday, he said top cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad were home to large number of Covid-19 patients.

“If we allow people to travel from these cities, it will be very difficult to track who is going where. It will be impossible to test all of them,” he observed.

“It will be difficult to quarantine the passengers arriving in large numbers. I request you not to restart the passengers services now,” he said.

Reschedule loans

He also asked the Prime Minister to have the loans taken by the States rescheduled as the Covid-19 had severely impacted their finances.

“The States are not in a position to service the debts,” he said.

“It should also increase the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budgetary Management) limits allowing the States to borrow more in order to tide over the crisis,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the States should facilitate the migrants to go back to their native places.

“It seems, the Covid-19 is going to stay here for sometime. We have to learn to live with it. Vaccines are under development and we expect something to come out in July-August. A few Hyderabadi companies are working on vaccines,” he said.