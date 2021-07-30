Dr Reddy’s justifies 2DG price of ₹990 per sachet

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has justified the pricing of its oral antiviral drug for Covid-19 patients, 2-Deoxy-D-glucose (2DG), developed jointly with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The drug is being sold commercially at ₹990 per sachet.
The Hyderabad-based company’s response assumes significance as concerns over 2DG’s “high” price had been raised in Parliament. The Centre had responded saying pricing was done ‘solely’ by Dr Reddy’s and DRDO gets only 2 per cent royalty for its contribution in developing the product.
When contacted by Business Line on the rationale behind pricing, a company spokesperson said, “We offer the product to government institutions at a subsidised rate of ₹595 per sachet (excluding taxes), which constitutes a nearly 40 percent subsidy.”
“Our aim has been to ensure widest availability and accessibility to hospitals all over India and to all sections of the public,” the spokesperson added.
“The has a purity of 99.5 percent and has received emergency use approval after clinical trials in India. What distinguishes 2DG is its potential to inhibit tumour cell growth, viral infection and inflammation,” the company said.
On the quantum of demand and supply of the drug, the company said its production and supply ‘fully meet’ current demand for 2DG. It has made a dedicated microsite and e-mail ID available to respond to queries on availability and orders on a real-time basis.
“We are supplying bigger quantities of 2DG stock to States that are currently witnessing higher loads of Covid-19 cases. Through measures such as subsidised pricing, we are ensuring that 2DG serves patient needs in every part of India,” it added.
At present, Dr Reddy’s is working on making the product available to mild Covid-19 patients. 2DG is being seen as a vital drug for Covid patients as it ‘addresses’ the problem of lower oxygen levels in Covid-19 patients
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...