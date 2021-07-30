Dr Reddy’s justifies 2DG price of ₹990 per sachet

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has justified the pricing of its oral antiviral drug for Covid-19 patients, 2-Deoxy-D-glucose (2DG), developed jointly with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The drug is being sold commercially at ₹990 per sachet.

The Hyderabad-based company’s response assumes significance as concerns over 2DG’s “high” price had been raised in Parliament. The Centre had responded saying pricing was done ‘solely’ by Dr Reddy’s and DRDO gets only 2 per cent royalty for its contribution in developing the product.

When contacted by Business Line on the rationale behind pricing, a company spokesperson said, “We offer the product to government institutions at a subsidised rate of ₹595 per sachet (excluding taxes), which constitutes a nearly 40 percent subsidy.”

“Our aim has been to ensure widest availability and accessibility to hospitals all over India and to all sections of the public,” the spokesperson added.

Process

“The has a purity of 99.5 percent and has received emergency use approval after clinical trials in India. What distinguishes 2DG is its potential to inhibit tumour cell growth, viral infection and inflammation,” the company said.

Subsidised pricing

On the quantum of demand and supply of the drug, the company said its production and supply ‘fully meet’ current demand for 2DG. It has made a dedicated microsite and e-mail ID available to respond to queries on availability and orders on a real-time basis.

“We are supplying bigger quantities of 2DG stock to States that are currently witnessing higher loads of Covid-19 cases. Through measures such as subsidised pricing, we are ensuring that 2DG serves patient needs in every part of India,” it added.

At present, Dr Reddy’s is working on making the product available to mild Covid-19 patients. 2DG is being seen as a vital drug for Covid patients as it ‘addresses’ the problem of lower oxygen levels in Covid-19 patients