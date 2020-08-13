Drawn by higher wages, nurses exit private hospitals for govt-run facilities

Ashok Leyland confident about better times ahead
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
The 156 days fight with the Covid virus in Maharashtra has put a lot of strain on health infrastructure in the State with private hospitals fighting to retain para-medic staff, especially trained nurses.
Nurses are leaving private hospitals and are joining State government hospitals and those run by other government bodies, such as municipalities and local self-government, as they are offer better pay and job security.
Hundreds of nurses have also returned to their native States, due to lower pay, fear of Covid infections and lack of residential and quarantine facilities.
The Director of Medical Education and Research, Tatyarao Lahane told BusinessLine that there has been an issue of paying a stipend to trainee nurses and salaries to trained nurses with private hospitals. The Maharashtra government had suggested to the private hospitals that the stipend should start at₹20,000 (per month), which would be on par with some of the municipal hospitals but that was not acceptable to the private hospitals, he said.
Lahane, who is also the Administrator of the Maharashtra Nursing Council, added that keeping in view the current situation the State Government has also decided to start fresh recruitment of 2,500 nurses, for which all the formalities have been completed, he said.
President of Indian Medical Association (Maharashtra), Avinash Bhondwe told BusinessLine that private hospitals in Maharashtra are facing a shortage of nurses as the State Government has also made some emergency recruitments with starting salaries upwards of ₹30,000 per month. The shortage has also precipitated as there has been an exodus in March and April of nurses, who have gone back to their native states such as Kerala, he said.
General Secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala government Nurses Association, T Subramanian said that the nurses have come back from major cities of Maharashtra due to lower pay, inadequate facilities and fear of rising infections. However, they are willing to go back provided they are given proper residential facilities and better salaries, he said.
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...