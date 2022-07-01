DRDO’s autonomous aircraft makes its maiden flight

Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator being flight tested by Defence Research and Development Organisation from the Aeronautical Test Range, in Chitradurga ×

Flight marks a major milestone in terms of proving critical technologies towards the development of unmanned aircraft, says Defence Ministry

In a significant step towards self-reliance in strategic defence technologies, the Defence Research and Development Organisation on Friday successfully conducted the maiden flight of Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator from the aeronautical test range in Chitradurga of Karnataka.

"This flight marks a major milestone in terms of proving critical technologies towards the development of unmanned aircraft," said the Defence Ministry.

Unmanned vehicles have many advantages over conventional aircraft, they are more economical, have better endurance and save human lives. Use of such vehicles have multiplied in wars, as they can be armed as well used for surveillance.

The maiden sortie was in a fully autonomous mode, with the aircraft exhibiting a perfect flight, including take-off, way point navigation and a smooth touchdown, stated the Ministry.

Designed and developed by DRDO's premium Bengaluru-based research lab, Aeronautical Development Establishment, the unmanned aerial vehicle is powered by a small turbofan engine. Its airframe, undercarriage and entire flight control and avionics systems were developed indigenously, it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the "major achievement towards autonomous aircraft" which he believes, "will pave the way for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in terms of critical military systems". Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO G Satheesh Reddy also appreciated the efforts of the teams associated in the design, development and testing of the system.