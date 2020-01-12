National

Each oppressed Pakistani refugee will get Indian citizenship: Amit Shah

PTI Jabalpur | Updated on January 12, 2020 Published on January 12, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister also said that Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya in four months.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the government “will not rest” until each oppressed Pakistani refugee is given Indian citizenship.

He was speaking at a public meeting organised here to drum up support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). “Congress people, listen...Oppose (CAA) to the extent you can. But we won’t sit quiet till each oppressed refugee from Pakistan gets Indian citizenship,” he said.

“We will rest only after giving citizenship to all these people. Nobody can stop us from doing so,” he added. “The Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan have the same rights in India as we have,” he said. The BJP president also said that Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya in four months.

