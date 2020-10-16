Early harvest, emission control mean cleaner air for Delhi

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Early harvesting of kharif paddy and installation of flue gas desulphurization (FGD) devices in thermal power plants in and around the National Capital Region may help improve air quality in Delhi and surroundings during winter, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) officials on Friday.
Due to early sowing of crops this kharif, harvesting is happening early in north Indian States. Besides, there is a substantial reduction in acreage of non-basmati rice (nearly four lakh hectares less as compared to last year) in Punjab and Haryana this year. This is all expected to contribute to reduction in stubble burning this year, said CPCB Member Secretary Prashant Gargava during a briefing here.
This would mean that in all likelihood stubble burning would not be at its peak during adverse weather conditions, in November second or third week, which aggravate the problem, he said. Even though there has been efforts to discourage farmers from crop residue burning by providing alternative solutions and the Supreme Court has also ordered punitive measures, a sizeable number of farmers continue to burn stubble to clear the fields.
As per the data available with CPCB, the daily contribution of stubble burning to air pollution in Delhi during this season was between 1 and 6 per cent so far, while it had gone up to a daily maximum of 44 per cent in the previous winter, he said.
According to CPCB Chairman, Shiv Das Meena, said the board has set up 50 teams to monitor pollution hotspots and suggest action required by different agencies as well as individual industries. These teams will be working till February 28 as against till February 15 last year, Meena said.
Similarly, out of 14 thermal power units in the NCR region, totalling 5,350 MW, 41 per cent of the units have already installed FGD devices reducing their pollution load. Another 46.5 per cent units are installing these devices. This leaves out only 13 per cent of the total thermal power units, which would also take up the task soon. This is will help a great extent, Meena said.
With regard to vehicular pollution in the capital, he said the implementation of Bharat Stage VI will a positive impact on pollution levels in the city. While the use of BS VI fuel in non BS VI compliant vehicles reduces the pollution by 30 per cent, that in BS VI compliant vehicles brings down pollution by as much as 70 per cent. As the percentage of BS VI vehicles goes up year after year, there would be substantial reduction in vehicular pollution.
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
A few weeks ago we were asking folks at Rolls-Royce about why we don’t get to see one of their cars in a race ...
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
₹1169 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1155114011851200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...