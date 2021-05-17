National

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Gir Somnath in Gujarat

PTI Ahmedabad | Updated on May 17, 2021

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.

Also read: Powerful quake hits off northern Japan

The earthquake was recorded at 3.37 am with its epicentre one km east-south east of Una in the Gir Somnath district located in Saurashtra region, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

“There has been no damage or casualty,” Gir Somnath Collector Ajay Prakash said.

On July 16 last year, an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude was recorded near Rajkot in Gujarat.

Published on May 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

earthquake
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.