Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Ladakh

PTI Srinagar | Updated on June 28, 2021

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Ladakh on Monday, but no reports of any damage, officials said.

The quake struck at 6:10 am in the Leh area of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said its epicentre was at a latitude of 34.49 degrees north and a longitude of 78.43 degrees east at a depth of 18 km.

There have been no reports of any loss of life or damage to any property so far due to the tremors, the officials said.

Published on June 28, 2021

