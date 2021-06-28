Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Ladakh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Ladakh on Monday, but no reports of any damage, officials said.

The quake struck at 6:10 am in the Leh area of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said its epicentre was at a latitude of 34.49 degrees north and a longitude of 78.43 degrees east at a depth of 18 km.

There have been no reports of any loss of life or damage to any property so far due to the tremors, the officials said.