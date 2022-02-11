EazyDrive Financial Services to offer two-wheeler loans in Telangana

EazyDrive Financial Services LLP will offer two-wheeler finance, including finance for high-end hi-end bicycles, to customers in Telangana. Announcing the launch of operations in the state here on Friday, Teja Pavan Kumar, Managing Partner, EazyDrive, said his company has taken a franchise from Deccan Finance Ltd and would be extending two-wheeler finance to vehicle-buyers across the state. ``Generally finance companies extend loans for new vehicles, but we will not only finance new vehicles, but alsopre-owned vehicles. Also, for the first time, we are financing electric two-wheelers and hi-end bicycles costing Rs 35,000 and above,’‘ he said. Loans would be offered to all categories of customers, including those with low income, and have difficulty in providing income proof. At present, EazyDrive has four branches and plans to add six more soon in Telangana. V. Pallam Raju, Regional Manager, SBI, said the `easy easy documentation process introduced by EazyDrive was `innovative’.

