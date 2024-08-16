Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases from September 18 while Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on October 1, the Election Commission of India announced on Friday.

Voting will take place for 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, September 25 and October 1, the EC said.

Votes will be counted on October 4 for both the assemblies, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told in a press conference.

The last assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December 2014 and these will be the first assembly elections in the erstwhile state since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.