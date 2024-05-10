The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a sixth supplementary chargesheet against BRS Leader K Kavitha, who is in judicial custody, and four others in the liquor policy case. However, the agency is still to chargesheet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, granted bail by the Supreme Court on Friday, making him an accused in the case

The chargesheet, which in ED parlance is called a supplementary prosecution complaint, was filed in Rouse Avenue Court, which will consider it on Monday.

In the 224-page chargesheet, the ED has named Chanpreet Singh, Damodar Sharma, Prince Kumar and Arvind Singh as accused for money laundering in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The ED has earlier charged that Kavitha is part of the South Group that allegedly gave ₹100 crore to AAP, which was used to fund the Goa Assembly election.

Kavitha, however, has moved the Delhi High Court to seek bail in the liquor case handled by the ED. On Friday, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the ED seeking their response to the Kavitha’s bail plea. Kavitha has been languishing in Tihar jail since last month.

Parallelly, Kavitha too moved a bail plea before Delhi High Court Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma after the trial court refused to release her from judicial custody in the liquor case originally handled by the CBI.

The BRS leader has sought bail on the pretext that one of her minor children is presently in shock and undergoing medical treatment. She has also said that the case against her rests on statements given by the approver, co-accused and witness in the case under section 50 of the PMLA. But, “there is not a single piece of evidence that points to the guilt of the applicant,” her bail plea read.

The daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar claimed that her arrest was illegal as Section 19 of PMLA, which deals with authorisation of power to designated officer to arrest, was not complied with. Other than that, she said the ED has not come up with a money trail or cash transaction linking her to the PMLA case. Therefore, her bail application stated that the satisfaction of guilt as expressed in his arrest order is merely a sham and a pretence.