ED gets SC backing on PMLA; continues questioning Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case

The ED is believed to have rounded off its questioning of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case on a day when the Supreme Court upheld the agency's powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Like on previous days, the Congress party on Wednesday too continued with its protests in the national capital and across some States, accusing the centre of abusing the ED. Along with other opposition parties like AAP, the Congress parliamentarians raised their voices in both the Houses to rally behind their leaders facing multi-agency probe in different corruption cases. That led to adjournments of both the Houses.

Sonia Gandhi, who arrived at the ED office around 11 am along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was quizzed for about four hours.

Agency sources said Sonia Gandhi was prompt to respond to nearly six dozen questions over the three day she faced the ED. Both Sonia and her son Rahul Gandhi are majority stake holders in the company that runs the National Herald.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police detained senior leaders including Sachin Pilot, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken and Harish Rawat from Vijay Chowk where they were staging dharna against what they stated misuse of law enforcement agencies.

‘Misleading and pressuring agencies’

Hitting back at the opposition, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur charged Congress of trying to “mislead and pressure” central probe agencies through street protests.

“Why is the Congress running away from the probe? What do they have to hide? Is the Gandhi family above law? Should there be a separate law for the Gandhi family? Why are they running away from the (probe) agencies? They should also face the probe,” Thakur told reporters outside the Parliament House.

In Mumbai, Youth Congress workers were detained after they staged a ‘rail roko’ protest by trying to stop a Gujarat-bound express train around 10.15 am on platform no. 6 of the Borivali station, said Government Railway Police (GRP) officials.