EDF installs 1 lakh smart meters under EESL contract

French electric utility firm EDF has successfully installed 100,000 smart meters in India under its contract with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) in what is the first large-scale deployment of smart meters in India, EDF said on Thursday.
“The milestone marks the completion of the first stage of the contract and the beginning of the commercial roll-out of 5 million smart meters installation across India, nearly half of which will be installed in the state of Bihar,” EDF said in a statement.
EESL buys modern electrical appliances such as LED lights and smart meters in bulk to drive down deployment costs. It awarded the contract in 2019 jointly to EDF and Accenture Solutions Private Ltd.
The project covers the design of an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), the proper installation of 5 million smart meters across India, integration of the smart meters with existing billing systems of electricity distribution companies as well as operation and maintenance for a period of six and half years.
“India has always been a key market for our growth and presents immense potential in the smart meter space,” Harmanjit Nagi, Director and Country Head, EDF India, said in the statement.
“Our ongoing contract with EESL opens a new chapter in the development of the EDF business in India, a country that is key in our international strategy.”
