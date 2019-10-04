Eleven of 12 reservoirs 80% full: CWC

Inside Le Locle’s watch factories
As many as 110 out of 120 reservoirs monitored by the Central Water Commission (CWC) had more than 80 per cent of normal storage till this week, according to official data released here.
These water bodies have a cumulative water storage of 151.1 billion cubic metres (BCM), which is 17 per cent more than the storage in the corresponding week last year, said a statement released by CWC. These dams were filled up to 88 per cent of their live capacity, as against 75 per cent filled up in the same week last year.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the country as a whole received 110 per cent of the long period average of 89 cm rainfall during the current monsoon season. During the period till September 30, about 77 per cent of districts in the country received normal or excess rainfall, with the remaining 23 per cent receiving deficient rains.
Reservoirs in all major agriculturally-important States have bountiful water. Most reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh, the State with the highest irrigation potential in the country, are full and have a total storage of 27.44 BCM, which is 97 per cent of live capacity.
Sixteen reservoirs in Karnataka, on the other hand, have a cumulative water storage of 22.73 BCM, filling up 92 per cent of the capacity. Both the Western Indian States of Gujarat and Maharashtra are enjoying bountiful water reserves, boosting the prospects of a good rabi crop.
The reservoirs in Gujarat have a total storage of 16.91 BCM, which is equal to 94 per cent of the cumulative live capacity of 17 water bodies in the State.
Maharashtra, too, has comfortable water storage of 16.88 BCM, with 91 per cent of 24 dams in the State full.
The number of reservoirs having storage more than last year are 76, while the number of reservoirs having storage less than or equal to 20 per cent with respect to last year is only two, the water commission said.
