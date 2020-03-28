Embassy Group sets up hydration stations for Bengaluru city traffic police

Embassy Group, a Bengaluru-based real estate company, stepped out to help the Bengaluru City Traffic Police by setting up four hydration stations where the police personnel can take refreshing time breaks.

The hydration stations are equipped with drinking water, refreshments and toilet stops. In addition, Embassy Group has procured hand sanitizers, disposable masks and nutritional snacks through vendors vetted by the Traffic Police. The items have been handed over to the headquarters and will be distributed daily over the next eight days to the 44 stations and their 3,800-person task force.

“Police who are tasked with enforcing lock-down, maintaining law & order, ensuring that citizens are staying in their residences, are at risk of contracting the virus as well. To aid them in conducting their duties in a safe and sanitary manner, Embassy has reached out to the Police on ground during this difficult time,” said Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer, Embassy Group.

The company has identifyed zones around Embassy Manyata Business Park, Embassy Tech Village, Embassy Icon and Embassy Paragon, Embassy Group has set up four hydration stations.

Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Bengaluru City Traffic Police, said, “ We were approached by Embassy Group to offer their support to us. As the traffic police personnel are working day and night to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are taking precautions to safeguard their health too. We requested Embassy to provide safety equipment, sanitizers and a nutritious snack to sustain them during this very difficult period. In addition, Embassy organised four hydrating points across the city where our personnel could take much needed breaks. Such acts of kindness and generosity has really been encouraging and motivation to the entire force.”

Jitu Virwani, Chairman & Managing Director, Embassy Group, has concurrently reached out to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, to identify how private companies can assist the Government’s efforts in addressing the impact of the virus. In response, the chief minister’s office has shared a directive with information on how to contribute during this crisis. This includes the set-up of a bank account to receive tax-exempt donations towards a Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.