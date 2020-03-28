Embassy Group sets up hydration stations for Bengaluru city traffic police

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Embassy Group, a Bengaluru-based real estate company, stepped out to help the Bengaluru City Traffic Police by setting up four hydration stations where the police personnel can take refreshing time breaks.
The hydration stations are equipped with drinking water, refreshments and toilet stops. In addition, Embassy Group has procured hand sanitizers, disposable masks and nutritional snacks through vendors vetted by the Traffic Police. The items have been handed over to the headquarters and will be distributed daily over the next eight days to the 44 stations and their 3,800-person task force.
“Police who are tasked with enforcing lock-down, maintaining law & order, ensuring that citizens are staying in their residences, are at risk of contracting the virus as well. To aid them in conducting their duties in a safe and sanitary manner, Embassy has reached out to the Police on ground during this difficult time,” said Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer, Embassy Group.
The company has identifyed zones around Embassy Manyata Business Park, Embassy Tech Village, Embassy Icon and Embassy Paragon, Embassy Group has set up four hydration stations.
Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Bengaluru City Traffic Police, said, “ We were approached by Embassy Group to offer their support to us. As the traffic police personnel are working day and night to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are taking precautions to safeguard their health too. We requested Embassy to provide safety equipment, sanitizers and a nutritious snack to sustain them during this very difficult period. In addition, Embassy organised four hydrating points across the city where our personnel could take much needed breaks. Such acts of kindness and generosity has really been encouraging and motivation to the entire force.”
Jitu Virwani, Chairman & Managing Director, Embassy Group, has concurrently reached out to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, to identify how private companies can assist the Government’s efforts in addressing the impact of the virus. In response, the chief minister’s office has shared a directive with information on how to contribute during this crisis. This includes the set-up of a bank account to receive tax-exempt donations towards a Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...