Engineering goods exporters seek govt intervention to bring domestic steel prices down

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Engineering goods exporters have voiced their concern against rising domestic steel prices following the imposition of anti-dumping duties on steel imports from China, Vietnam and South Korea earlier this year which they say was rendering their shipments non-competitive in the global market.
Immediate intervention of the government has been sought by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, the representative body of engineering goods exporters, to check the sharp increase in steel prices, according to an official release of the council circulated on Thursday.
“In the backdrop of restrictions on imports from China, Vietnam and South Korea, Indian steel makers have raised the prices across different product categories, making the raw material cost for user industries sky-high and leaving the engineering exporters non-competitive in the international market,” the release said..
As per figures collated by EEPC, steel firms have increased the prices of hot-rolled coils by ₹700-750 per tonne on an average in July 2020. For cold-rolled coils, prices have increased by ₹500-550 per tonne. Prices for steel pellets have gone up by ₹300-350 per tonne and for iron ore fines and lumps prices are higher by ₹200-250 per tonne. Pig iron and steel prices, too, have increased by ₹3,000/tonne in the local market.
In June this year, the government imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of certain types of steel products from China, Vietnam and South Korea for five years. The duties imposed are in the range of $13.07 to $173.1 per tonne on imports of flat rolled products of steel, plated or coated with alloy of aluminium and zinc.
“The price rise needs to be contained so that the benefits of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ are shared widely with the MSME manufacturing exporters and not pocketed by large steel makers”, the release said, adding that engineering exporters contributed more than 25 per cent to the entire basket of Indian exports.
The release further pointed out that the protection against imports was largely accruing to steel makers at the cost of engineering units, particularly those in MSME sector, who have suffered the most under the the Covid-19 impact.
Major steel producing countries barring China are experiencing a decline in production, as per industry figures. India produced 6.9 million tonnes (mt) of crude steel in June 2020, down 26.3 per cent from that in June 2019. Japan produced 5.6 mt of crude steel in June 2020, down 36.3 per cent from a year ago, while South Korea’s steel production in June declined by 14.3 per cent to 5.1 mt.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tata Coffee at current levels. Since recording a ...
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...