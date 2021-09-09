ESIC Board meeting today to discuss Social Security Code

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The 185th meeting of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheduled in Rishikesh on Friday is expected to discuss the Social Security Code and decide on ESIC’s role in implementing the code.
The trade unions have demanded expanding the ambit of ESIC benefits to more workers, while the employers’ bodies want the insurer to be professionalised to take on the present challenges.
The trade unions, including the BMS, have written to the Board urging that the ceiling for coverage should be increased. BMS national secretary V Radhakrishnan, also a member in the Board, urged that “The wage ceiling for coverage be increased to ₹30,000 from ₹21,000. Alternatively, those of the insured persons who have crossed the wage ceiling of ₹21,000 be allowed to continue under ESI scheme by payment of contribution on wages of ₹21,000, as is being followed in EPF, till their retirement.”
Representative of the Employers’ Federation of India, Vijay Padate said the ESIC has to look after the interests of the insured person and their family members and the organisation has a lot of opportunities before it. “First, ESIC has to look internally at its cost structure,” he said. Padate said the Board will also discuss how the Social Securities Code will be implemented in the country and the role of ESIC in the process will be defined in the meeting. “Due to Covid and lockdowns, a number of workers do not have sufficient number of work days in their credit. The Government has reduced the required number of working days, but the provision has to be extended beyond June, 2021,” Radhakrishnan told BusinessLine.
The trade unions will also demand setting up of Zonal Offices for effective management of the ESI Scheme. There is also a demand that the ESI Scheme should be extended to the workers in the plantation sector and the unorganised sector. “This would ensure that much needed social security cover to the majority of workers are extended at the earliest,” the BMS leader added.
Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra will make a presentation on the “Future of Social Security in India” during the Board meeting. There will be separate discussion on the impact of Social Security Code on the roles and responsibilities of the ESIC.
Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav will address the meeting in which representatives of all States and Union territories, employers and trade unions will participate.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...