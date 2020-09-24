Events industry back to business with safety protocols

As the government allowed resumption of social, religious, cultural events in most parts of the country, the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) held its first function here to formally declare that the event management industry is open and physically demonstrate the standard operating procedures (SOP) to government dignitaries, industry stakeholders and clients partnering with the Event Management Association Kerala (EMAK).

The corporate event held at Hotel Le Meridien displayed all necessary procedures and safety protocols for clients, invited guests, organisers and technical crew for the smooth and successful execution of events. The event held to mark the re-opening of events was limited to the maximum gathering capacity of 100. Chief guests Mayor Soumini Jain and Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) Chairman V Salim released the SOP in the presence of Martin Emmanuel, Vice President-EEMA and Raju Kannampuzha, General Secretary, EMAK.

‘This simulated event was put together for the government and the industry stakeholders to understand the suggested protocols in a physical environment and to experience their impact and then further develop and adapt as per requirements. We expect that this experience would help build the safest event environment and confidence among all’, Emmanuel said.

The programme provided a visual experience on SOPs implementation with suggested protocols. It informs, educates and communicates to the industry stakeholders from different cities to ensure that they do thorough planning to make their events safe for all. A workshop was also conducted on the topic, ‘Towards better event planning’.