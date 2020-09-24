Events industry back to business with safety protocols

The Amazfit Bip S: Loaded with personal features
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
As the government allowed resumption of social, religious, cultural events in most parts of the country, the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) held its first function here to formally declare that the event management industry is open and physically demonstrate the standard operating procedures (SOP) to government dignitaries, industry stakeholders and clients partnering with the Event Management Association Kerala (EMAK).
The corporate event held at Hotel Le Meridien displayed all necessary procedures and safety protocols for clients, invited guests, organisers and technical crew for the smooth and successful execution of events. The event held to mark the re-opening of events was limited to the maximum gathering capacity of 100. Chief guests Mayor Soumini Jain and Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) Chairman V Salim released the SOP in the presence of Martin Emmanuel, Vice President-EEMA and Raju Kannampuzha, General Secretary, EMAK.
‘This simulated event was put together for the government and the industry stakeholders to understand the suggested protocols in a physical environment and to experience their impact and then further develop and adapt as per requirements. We expect that this experience would help build the safest event environment and confidence among all’, Emmanuel said.
The programme provided a visual experience on SOPs implementation with suggested protocols. It informs, educates and communicates to the industry stakeholders from different cities to ensure that they do thorough planning to make their events safe for all. A workshop was also conducted on the topic, ‘Towards better event planning’.
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Covid isolation centres for TCS staffWe have heard heartening stories of some companies going the extra mile ...
Starting now, you have one more way of buying an Apple product. Direct from Apple. There’s a brand new store ...
Construction shows spike in demand; there has also been a rise in contractual assignments
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...