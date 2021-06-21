Facebook to update its Community Standards on handling satirical content

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
Facebook will update its Community Standards to better clarify how it handles satirical content.
The decision followed recent recommendations by the company’s Oversight Board. The OverSight Board had made various recommendations related to the social media major’s assessment of satirical content after it determined that Facebook was wrong to remove a user's comment referencing the Turkish Government, based on a meme, as reported by The Verge.
The meme had been removed for violating its policy on hate speech, as laid out in the Facebook Community Standards. “We do not allow hate speech on Facebook, even in the context of satire, because it creates an environment of intimidation and exclusion, and in some cases, may promote real-world violence,” Facebook had said.
Also read: Facebook launches ads globally for Instagram Reels
The Oversight Board, in its decision, pointed out that while Facebook makes certain exceptions for satire in some cases, what qualifies as satire has not been clearly communicated to users in its guidelines under the Hate Speech Community Standard.“We’ll add information to the Community Standards that makes it clear where we consider satire as part of our assessment of context-specific decisions,” Facebook said in a blog post. “This change will allow teams to consider satire when assessing potential Hate Speech violations,” it said.
It plans to complete this update by the end of this year.
The platform will also complete a new “satire framework” to help regional and escalations teams to evaluate content for satire. “We are assessing how to apply this review at scale,” it said.
Separately, the platform will also initiate a review of “identical content with parallel context”, similar to the case reviewed by the Oversight Board.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Death was knocking on his door, but that did not deter the Kashmiri-American poet from delivering his final ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...