Farmers may call off protest on Wednesday

Farmers at the Delhi borders prepared to withdraw the over year-long protest after the Centre on Tuesday presented a five-point draft proposal for accepting their pending demands including enacting a law to ensure minimum support price for crops, withdrawing cases filed against the protesting farmers and withdrawal of the draft amendments to Electricity Act among others.
Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to hold discussions before tomorrow noon with a five-member panel appointed by the protesting farmers to discuss their demands.
The large gatherings of farmers at Delhi borders will disperse as early as Wednesday.
The decision was taken at a day-long meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which spearheaded the protest. The move follows the recent repeal of the three farm reform laws by the Centre, which was a major demand of the protestors.
“SKM confirms to have received a written draft statement by the Government of India. The proposal was constructively discussed by the farm leaders at the SKM meeting at Singhu border today. The Morcha will seek further clarifications on a few points of the Government’s proposal and will reconvene at 2 pm on Wednesday for further discussions. The Morcha hopes for a positive response from the Government,” said a statement.
According to sources, the Government’s draft was presented by two Home Ministry officials at the SKM meeting at Singhu Border around 1 pm on Tuesday.
On the Government’s first proposal to constitute a committee to consider the demand for making MSP a statutory right, there was near unanimity that it was just “meaningless exercise”. “The Government should instead bring a law,” said those present at the SKM meeting. On withdrawing cases registered against the protesting farmers, the SKM was of the view that it had been made conditional to their withdrawing the protest. Those present said that “no such conditions can be set”. They said they would present their objections to the Government and would negotiate so that all cases are withdrawn in all States and Union Territories.
On compensation to the next of kin of about 700 farmers who allegedly died during the course of protests, the SKM wanted the Government to announce specific amount as compensation. “The Punjab government has given compensation and jobs to the next of kin. We want this model to be replicated,” said an SKM member.
About the proposed amendments in the Electricity Act, the farmers said that the Government should discuss with the striking workers in power sector before bringing any Bill in Parliament.
“We believe that we have failed to implement our demands on MSP and Electricity Act. Further agitations would be carried out in different forms on these two issues,” said an SKM member. On the other three issues of compensation, withdrawal of cases and burning of stubble, the SKM believes an agreement would be reached with the Government tomorrow.
