Fast-track genome sequencing of new Covid19 variants: Vice-President

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, on Friday called for fast-tracking of genome sequencing of new Covid19 variants to speed up finding suitable vaccines and drugs.
The Vice-President visited CCMB’s LaCONES (Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species) facility soon after his arrival in Hyderabad. He witnessed a presentation by Scientist-in-charge of LaCONES, Dr. Karthikeyan Vasudevan and visited National Wildlife Genetic Resource Bank, Assisted Reproduction Lab and animal cages at the facility.
Addressing scientists and research scholars at CCMB’s LaCONES (Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species) here on Thursday, he observed that sequencing, as an adjunctive tool, plays a critical role in identifying the emergence of new viral mutations.
``Thus, it helps combat the spread of Covid-19. It would also help in timely interventions,’’ he added.
Genome sequencing of new variants becomes `crucial’ in the light of reports of big cats contracting Covid19 in a few zoos in the country, Naidu pointed out species jump of a virus—from humans to animals or vice versa—could lead to new variants and pose fresh challenges in the ongoing fight against the pandemic.
The Vice-President also stressed the need for strengthening international collaborations by research institutions to study the feasibility of developing a universal vaccine that could neutralize various SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Appealing to the people to shed vaccine hesitancy, the Vice President reiterated that vaccines made in India are ``safe and effective’’ and everyone should get vaccinated and encourage others to do so too.
He called for cultural and sporting icons to become active partners in the drive and motivate people to go for vaccination. “Vaccination drive should become a national movement”, he said, according to a release.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
A journalist’s scoop on a global virus empire run with corporate efficiency
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...