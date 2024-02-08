Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), an apex industry chamber, has pitched for the introduction of concept of ‘One Nation One Election’ in the country.

The apex chamber’s support for this idea was conveyed to the High-Level Committee on ‘One Nation One Election’ chaired by Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India here on Tuesday.

At the invitation of this High-Level Committee, a FICCI delegation led by its President Anish Shah met with members of the panel.

“FICCI is supportive of the idea of One Nation One Election. There are over 250,000 FICCI members across the country, who feel that multiple elections at various levels at various times impact ease of doing business, slow down decision-making in government and lead to avoidable costs, both for employees and employers,” Anish Shah said, briefing the members of the committee.

In a presentation to the Panel, S K Pathak, Secretary General of FICCI submitted that there should be One election every five years for central, state and local governments

There should be brief code of conduct period, so that government decision making is not slowed down. All eligible voters to be in universal electoral rolls, using India Stack technology, it recommended.

FICCI team emphasised that at a time when India is on its way to become the third largest economy in the world, it is important that we reassess the electoral process of the country and consider changes that result in better outcomes for the country and enhance economic activity

Besides Shah and Pathak, the FICCI delegation included Harsha V Agarwal, Senior Vice President, FICCI & Vice Chairman & MD, Emami Group and Anant Goenka, Vice President, FICCI & Vice Chairman, RPG Group.