Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is under scrutiny. The Lokayukta Police on Friday filed an FIR intensifying the probe against him in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. This development comes two days after a special court in Bengaluru ordered the Lokayukta to initiate an investigation into the MUDA case.

The FIR has been filed under sections 351, 420, 340, 09, and 120B of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case accuses the Chief Minister, his wife Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and landowner Devaraju of illegal allocation of compensatory land

Following the High Court’s judgment upholding Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot’s decision to prosecute Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case, the Special Court, under Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, directed the police to investigate the matter and submit a report within 90 days.

The special court, in its ruling, stated, Acting under Sec.156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the jurisdictional police i.e., Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Mysuru is hereby directed to register the case, investigate, and file a report as contemplated under Sec.173 of Cr.P.C., within a period three months from today.”

Siddaramaiah responded on his official X handle, stating, “The MUDA case will be fought according to the law. This is the first time the opposition, intimidated by the people’s support for me, has filed a politically motivated case. Justice is on my side, and I will face this and win.”

(With inputs from PTI)