The first session of the 18th session is likely to take place between June 24 and July 3, sources said on Tuesday.

The session will include oath-taking by 543 newly elected or re-elected members, followed by the joint address of the President and the election of the Speaker. The house will then propose a vote of thanks to the President, and the special session will be adjourned. Soon, the next session is going to take place when the full Union Budget will be presented.

In 2014, the first session was on a similar line, and the full union budget was presented on July 10 during the second session. In 2019, there was a long session in which the full Union Budget was presented on July 5