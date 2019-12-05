Focus on ailing economy, not religious issues: Mamata Banerjee

A diamond shining in the dark
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised the Modi government for not focusing on the economy and instead opting to follow divisive politics.
The industry is suffering because of the uncertainty in the economy and a resultant slowdown. Entrepreneurs, irrespective of whether it is a big, medium or small industry, are suffering because of “unfriendly policies” of the Centre.
Unemployment is on the rise and MSMEs are facing several problems. Banerjee has over the last few years emerged as one of the most vocal critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies.
“I don’t know whether doing Hindus or Muslims will yield any result for the country. We do appreciate a divide and rule policy; but will appreciate if you let us work for peace policy,” Banerjee said at the INFOCOM 2019 event here on Thursday.
“We are only thinking for today and not tomorrow. Nobody knows what will happen with the banks tomorrow. Everywhere there is uncertainty. This has never happened before. The situation has turned into an epidemic,” she added.
Criticising the government for its unfriendly policies, Banerjee maintained that many industrialists are leaving the country.
Moreover, industrialists feel intimidated by the investigating agencies such as CBI, Income Tax or the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A fall in the GDP also shows “gloomy and doom situation” (for the economy).
Banerjee also slammed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and said that there were attempts to run a parallel administration here.
“I’m sorry to say that the House (West Bengal Assembly) got adjourned as Bills were not signed. We are fighting. And will fight it out,” she said.
Banerjee and her government’s relationship with the Governor has been frosty to say the least and both have been very critical of each other in recent times.
While Banerjee’s Trinamool alleges that Dhankhar is exceeding his “Constituional brief”; the Governor on his part says that “post of the constitutional head of the State had been seriously compromised”.
