Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey arrested in snoopgate

The Enforcement Directorate arrested former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on charges of allowing his company to illegally snoop on National Stock Exchange employees from 2009 to 2017.

The 1986-batch IPS officer Sanjay Pandey was placed under arrest on Tuesday following two days of questioning by the ED sleuths on the reasons and possibly a larger conspiracy for allegedly agreeing to illegally eavesdrop at the behest of former heads of NSE Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna.

His company iSec Securities Pvt Ltd would also submit regular reports to Narain and Ramkrishna who were named in the CBI FIR.

The ED will seek Pandey’s remand after producing him in a special court which is hearing the illegal telephone tapping case.