Four dead as ONGC chopper crash lands into Arabian sea

A helicopter carrying nine persons on board, including two pilots made an emergency landing around 11.45 am today on Arabian Sea, one nautical mile away from ONGC offshore rig Sagar Kiran, ONGC said in a statement.

“Four persons rescued by Navy chopper were brought to the base unconsciously and taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, they could not survive. ONGC deeply mourns this tragic loss of lives and is reaching out to the affected families extending all possible support,” it added.

The Regional Contingency Plan (West) was immediately activated. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard were informed of the incident. ONGC vessels near the location were mobilised for search and rescue operations. With prompt action, one person was rescued by a lifeboat launched from ONGC Rig.

Sagar Kiran and four others were rescued by ONGC stand-by vessel Malviya-16. Despite inclement weather conditions, the rescue operations were carried out swiftly. The Navy also deputed its vessels and choppers while the Coast Guard diverted its vessels and aircraft. ONGC said that an enquiry has been instituted into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families for their irreparable loss.

“I am personally deeply saddened and mourn the loss of 4 hardworking members of the @ONGC_ family, Mukesh Patel EE(E), Vijay Mandloi EE(M), Satyambad Patra Geologist & contract worker Sanju Francis in a tragic helicopter accident at Mumbai offshore today,” the minister tweeted.