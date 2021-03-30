Fresh Covid cases in Maharashtra drops to 27,918

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The number of fresh Covid cases in Maharashtra dipped to 27,918 on Tuesday from a high of 40,414 new cases on Sunday. The total number of active cases in the state has risen to 3,40,542. Pune district continued to have the highest number of active cases at 57,694. Mumbai climbed to the second position with 47,742 cases.Nagpur was in third position with 45,303 cases.
A press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department said 23,820 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the number of patients discharged after full recovery to 23.77 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 85.71 per cent. On Tuesday, 139 Covid deaths were reported and the case fatality rate in the state was at 1.96 per cent. Currently, 16.56 lakh persons are in home quarantine and 17,649 people are in institutional quarantine, the statement said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...