Fresh Covid cases in Maharashtra drops to 27,918

The number of fresh Covid cases in Maharashtra dipped to 27,918 on Tuesday from a high of 40,414 new cases on Sunday. The total number of active cases in the state has risen to 3,40,542. Pune district continued to have the highest number of active cases at 57,694. Mumbai climbed to the second position with 47,742 cases.Nagpur was in third position with 45,303 cases.

A press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department said 23,820 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the number of patients discharged after full recovery to 23.77 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 85.71 per cent. On Tuesday, 139 Covid deaths were reported and the case fatality rate in the state was at 1.96 per cent. Currently, 16.56 lakh persons are in home quarantine and 17,649 people are in institutional quarantine, the statement said.