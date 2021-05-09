Gagandeep Singh Bedi appointed Chennai Corporation Commissioner

In another round of bureaucratic reshuffle by the new DMK government on Sunday, Agricultural Production Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has been appointed as Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, replacing G Prakash.

Singh was instrumental in the ‘e-thottam’ initiative introduced last year during the lockdown.

The State government also appointed T Udhayachandran, Secretary I to the Chief Minister MK Stalin, as Principal Secretary to the Government, Special Programme Implementation Department, in place of Hans Raj Varma, holding additional charge.

On Saturday, four bureaucrats were reshuffled. P Senthil Kumar, Secretary to former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was appointed as Secretary/Officer on Special Duty to Health and Family Welfare Department; D Jagannathan, Commissioner of Disaster Management, was posted as Secretary, Public and Rehabilitation Department; Darez Ahamed, Executive Director, Guidance Bureau, was posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission; and S Uma, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Ranipet, was posted as Project Director, Tamil Nadu Health Systems.

Remdesivir supply

Meanwhile, in his first cabinet meeting on Saturday, Stalin urged ministers to ensure there is total lockdown to contain the virus spread. He also wanted them to ensure proper use of oxygen and there is no wastage.

Stalin also urged the ministers to monitor supply of Ramdesivir and curb black marketing of the drug, says a press release.