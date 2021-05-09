Gagandeep Singh Bedi appointed Chennai Corporation Commissioner

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
In another round of bureaucratic reshuffle by the new DMK government on Sunday, Agricultural Production Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has been appointed as Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, replacing G Prakash.
Singh was instrumental in the ‘e-thottam’ initiative introduced last year during the lockdown.
The State government also appointed T Udhayachandran, Secretary I to the Chief Minister MK Stalin, as Principal Secretary to the Government, Special Programme Implementation Department, in place of Hans Raj Varma, holding additional charge.
On Saturday, four bureaucrats were reshuffled. P Senthil Kumar, Secretary to former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was appointed as Secretary/Officer on Special Duty to Health and Family Welfare Department; D Jagannathan, Commissioner of Disaster Management, was posted as Secretary, Public and Rehabilitation Department; Darez Ahamed, Executive Director, Guidance Bureau, was posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission; and S Uma, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Ranipet, was posted as Project Director, Tamil Nadu Health Systems.
Remdesivir supply
Meanwhile, in his first cabinet meeting on Saturday, Stalin urged ministers to ensure there is total lockdown to contain the virus spread. He also wanted them to ensure proper use of oxygen and there is no wastage.
Stalin also urged the ministers to monitor supply of Ramdesivir and curb black marketing of the drug, says a press release.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...