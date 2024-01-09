The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF) on January 8announced the launch of Sagar Skimmed Milk across India. Sagar is one of the oldest brands of the GCMMF in milk powder and ghee segment.

Sagar Skimmed Milk, which is aimed to meet the expectations of the changing consumer, will be sold at most affordable price to cater to the economic segment, as well health-conscious consumers, said Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, GCMMF in a release.

“We launched Sagar Skimmed Milk across all India market on the morning of January 8. It is Fat Free and will have minimum nine per cent SNF. In order to cater to various consumer segments, it is available in 250 ml (₹10), 500 ml (₹20), one litre (₹40), one litre (₹78) and also, in 6 litre pack to cater Hotels, Restaurants and Caterers (HoReCa) requirement. It would also be available to consumers through nearby retail outlets, Amul parlours, Milk booths and Modern Format Stores,” he added.

The GCMMF markets a wide range of fresh milk products through Amul Buffalo milk (6.5 per cent milk fat), Amul Gold (six per cent fat), Amul Shakti (4.5 per cent fat), Amul Cow milk (four per cent fat), Amul Taaza (three per cent fat) and Amul Slim n Trim (1.5 per cent fat). Sagar skimmed milk with almost nil fat will complement this range to meet the requirements of all customers.

The GCMMF has 98 dairy plants located across India with a daily milk-handling capacity of 50 million litres equipped with facilities to process, pack and store the milk and milk products.