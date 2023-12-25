The country’s only mRNA vaccine producer, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, said that its Omicron-specific Covid-19 booster vaccine is available in 50 major cities across India, at a time when cases are increasing due to the JN.1 variant.

The JN.1 sub-variant is a descendant of BA.2.86 (also known as Pirola), which itself is a sub-variant of the widely circulating Omicron.

“GEMCOVAC-OM is the first and only booster Covid-19 vaccine made and available in India against the highly transmissible Omicron variant which has received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the office of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI),” a company spokesperson told businessline. The booster vaccine is priced at ₹2,295.

Though there is no blanket advisory for a booster vaccine, companies have been exploring variant-specific boosters, for those with compromised immunity and the elderly, besides others who may need it.

The booster vaccine “helps generate antibodies and memory immune responses specific to the Omicron variant which can reduce the probability of infection, and hospitalisation and even prevent future waves of the pandemic,” the representative said.

The vaccine is delivered intradermally using a device called Tropis, developed by PharmaJet (USA), he said. The needle-free device is an advantage for those with needle phobia, and addresses concerns including sharps disposal, and needle-stick injuries, the spokesperson said.

The locally developed vaccine is a lyophilized (freeze-dried) vaccine, stable at 2- 8 °C. It is available on the Co-WIN portal and vaccinator app and Gennova has also tied up with an agency that can vaccinate people at home, he added.

Last June, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, had first launched its mRNA vaccine. At that point, the company had said its technology provided flexibility to quickly tweak the vaccine for any existing or emerging variants of the virus. It had also said then, it aimed to produce around 40-50 lakhs of doses per month.