GHMC polls: BJP takes lead in postal ballots

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken lead in postal ballots as the counting begins for 150 divisions in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

While the BJP is leading in 85 seats, followed by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 35, MIM in 17 and Congress 2.

The total number of postal votes polled was about 1,900.

The counting is in progress for the first round. About 34.5 lakh voters out of the 75 lakh voters cast their votes on December 1.

The results are expected by the evening.