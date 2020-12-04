National

GHMC polls: BJP takes lead in postal ballots

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 04, 2020 Published on December 04, 2020

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken lead in postal ballots as the counting begins for 150 divisions in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

While the BJP is leading in 85 seats, followed by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 35, MIM in 17 and Congress 2.

The total number of postal votes polled was about 1,900.

The counting is in progress for the first round. About 34.5 lakh voters out of the 75 lakh voters cast their votes on December 1.

The results are expected by the evening.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 04, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.