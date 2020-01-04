Goa Forward Party to move adjournment motion on Mahadayi issue in Assembly

My five: Irfan Pathan
Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Saturday said it will move an adjournment motion on Mahadayi water diversion issue during the one-day Assembly session on January 7.
Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has called a day-long session of the state Assembly on January 7 to ratify the Constitutional Amendment Bill for extending reservation to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by another 10 years.
Speaking to mediapersons here, GFP president Vijai Sardesai said the party would move an adjournment motion on the issue of Mahadayi river during the session.
Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier written to the Karnataka government clarifying that environment clearance was not required for Kalsa Bhanduri project on Mahadayi river.
Since an adjournment motion requires the support of one sixth of the members, the other parties including the Congress, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Independents should extend their support, he said.
The other day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a programme in Karnataka where Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa demanded additional Rs 50,000 crore from the Centre for irrigation projects in the state, Sardesai said.
“From where will Karnataka get the water? The only way he can provide water is by diverting Mahadayi completely,” Sardesai alleged.
Goa is not at all considered when high-level discussions take place, he said, adding that the GFP seconds the Governor’s view that Mahadayi is the state’s lifeline and it should be protected.
“Protection of Mahadayi is an issue that needs to be tackled with urgency and for this, there should be consensus,” he added.
