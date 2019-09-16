Godavari boat tragedy: Search continues for missing people

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Search and rescue operations continued through the day on Monday in the Godavari for the missing tourists following the boat capsize on Sunday in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district. As of 6 pm, 12 bodies were recovered, and 27 tourists wearing life-jackets survived. Search was on for the rest of the 61 persons aboard the ill-fated tourist boat, Royal Vasishta, including crew members.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Telangana Minister E Dayakara Rao, conducted an aerial survey of the spot on Monday morning and later he visited the government general hospital where the some of the survivors were undergoing treatment. He spoke to many of them and enquired about their condition.
Many of the tourists were from Hyderabad and Warangal in Telangana. The Telangana government announced an ex gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the bereaved families. On Sunday the AP government announced ₹10 lakh to the bereaved families.
Helicopters of the Indian Navy and the ONGC participated in the search operations on Monday and marine divers from the Navy also conducted the search. The NDRF and the SDRF teams were also on the job.
The authorities said an investigation was being conducted into the accident and action would be taken against those responsible. The opposition Telugu Desam Party leaders in the State said it was “nothing short of criminal negligence on the part of the government to have allowed a tourist boat to operate when the river was in floods.”
