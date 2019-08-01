Government running Parliament to its ‘whims and fancies’: Opposition

Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Opposition parties on Thursday accused the government of running Parliament to its ‘whims and fancies’ and circumventing structured and informed discussions on proposed legislations and other businesses of the House.
Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told the Speaker that the government has made it a matter of routine to introduce bills without any prior information or consultation with the Opposition as is the practice.
“How do I prepare MPs for discussion on bills when they introduce them without informing us? They’re introducing new bills one after the other without prior consultation.
“Every day at 10 pm we get to know that a new bill is being introduced. We should be given at least 48 hours notice in order to prepare for the discussion on complex issues and legislations,” said Chowdhury.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal objected, contending that only those bills which have been discussed in the weekly Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting are being brought for discussion.
However, Sougata Roy of the Trinamool Congress, raising a point of order, said the BAC has nothing to do with the practice that is being adopted to revise the business of the day at the last minute.
“In yesterday’s List of Business, three Bills were listed for discussion — Inter-state River Water Dispute (Amendment) Bill, the Dam Safety Bill. So, the members prepared for the discussion on the Dam Safety Bill.
“However, this morning we found that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill has been listed in today’s List of Business. The Bill on POCSO and The Arbitration and Conciliation Bill have also been included,” said Roy.
“Parliament cannot function at the whims and fancies. Neither the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, nor his Minister of State nor the Secretary General can change the functioning of Parliament at will,” Roy said.
Kanimozhi of the DMK said the House decorum and rules are being ignored by the government.
“Generally, the practice is that if the Bill is not taken up on the given day, it will be taken up the next day. But suddenly, a new practice has come up that till 9.00, 10.00 or 11.00 O’clock, we have to wait for the Revised List of Business and completely new Bills are being brought in.
“Every day, this is becoming the practice. There is a decorum to be followed in this House… We are cooperating with you but you cannot take us for granted,” she said.
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Outplacement agencies like RiseSmart help retrenched employees get back on their feet
Are there enough jobs or not? Here’s demystifying the contradictory paradigms in the employment market
The Indian Statistical Service is in serious need of a revamp. Will it happen?
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
Choose a method based on your knowledge on taxation and the services you need
You need to be aware of how your past transactions are reflected in the credit report
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...