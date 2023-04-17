The Ministry of Home Affairs is preparing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for safety and security of the journalists, it is reliably learnt.

Highly placed official sources revealed, this step is being taken after three assailants, posing as journalists killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj on April 15, while they were speaking to reporters.

The SOPs are being formulared, after the directives from the Prime Minister’s office to ensure safety of media persons, sources said

On Saturday night, two brothers were killed in full media glare at point-blank range by three men masquerading as journalists.

The police personnel were escorting Atiq Ahmed and his brother to a hospital for a medical checkup.