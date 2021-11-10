Govt to roll out ZyCov-D in phases starting Dec

The government will roll out Zydus Cadila’s Covid vaccine ZyCov-D in December, a top official told BusinessLine. One crore vaccine doses will be launched in three States in Phase 1, he said. Initially, adults will be inoculated with this vaccine as the Centre is yet to frame guidelines for inoculating children.

“The ZyCod-D rollout will be done in phases beginning December. Factoring in the logistical issues, there will be State-by-State distribution as opposed to an all-India launch. Initially, up to three States will get the vaccine,” said the official.

Doctors, nursing staff and ASHA workers need to be trained to use the jet injectors at different sites in the shortlisted areas before introducing the vaccine in the government’s vaccination programme, he added.

States have been shortlisted per the quantum of their un-immunised population, vaccination programme efficiency, and utilisation of vaccination material, among other factors, said sources.

Vaccine efficacy

The vaccine has an efficacy of 66.6 per cent. The three doses, each with two shots, can be administered with in the 0-28-56 days frequency.

Although the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on August 20 given an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for ZyCoV-D on 12-18 year-olds, this group will not be administered the vaccine in the preliminary phases.

“ZyCoV-D vaccine will not be administered to children in the first phase. The Ministry will roll out the children’s vaccination programme separately. All vaccines approved for those under 18 years will be included in the children’s vaccination drive,” the source further stated.

ZyCoV-D vaccine will be supplied at ₹265 per dose and the needle-free applicator will cost ₹93 per dose, excluding GST, Zydus Cadila had recently announced. Besides this, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has also got a clearance from the DCGI’s expert panel for use in the 2-18 age group.