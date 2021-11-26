Govt willing to consider phased manufacturing plan for AC industry, says DPIIT secretary

The government is willing to look at the Phased Manufacturing (PMP) plan for the AC industry to check imports and increase local value addition and employment, Department for Promotion of Investments and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Anurag Jain has said.

The industry response to Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods has been overwhelming and manufacturing units in over 50 locations across India stand to benefit from it in the component chain of AC and LED, other DPIIT officials pointed out.

Fast track approvals

The DPIIT will ensure that all investments coming in under the Production Linked Investment (PLI) scheme for white goods get approvals from the Central and State government authorities on fast track so that targets set are achieved on time, Jain said speaking at the high level DPIIT-FICCI Investor Roundtable on PLI for white goods on Thursday.

The government is in the process of fast tracking the national single window clearance system aimed at ease of doing business where all applications can be filed and tracked online, the Secretary pointed out, adding that FDI applications under Press note 3 were also being speeded up.

Overwhelming response

The industry response to PLI for white goods has been overwhelming, said Anil Agrawal, Additional Secretary, DPIIT. He said the impact of the scheme has been tremendous as manufacturing units in over 50 locations across India are coming up or will benefit from the PLI scheme of white goods in the component chain of AC and LED.

These units were located in States such as Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Haryana Rajasthan and West Bengal.

The PMP, which is being implemented for the mobile phone sector, could also be an important scheme to promote domestic manufacturing of AC components and check imports from China and Thailand.