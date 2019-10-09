Gujarat to host conference of State Power Ministers

To brainstorm new ideas in sustainable and renewable energy sector, as well as discuss the current challenges faced by the power sector, a two-day State Power Ministers’ Conference will take place starting October 11 at Kevadia, on the banks of Narmada river.

Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabh Patel said that Union Minister of State for Power (independent charge) RK Singh will inaugurate the conference in the presence of the State Power Ministers, Secretaries, key officials of the PSUs and private sector players.

Patel added that the two-day conference will see discussions on on policies related to emerging technologies in sustainable and renewable energy sector, implementation of Prime Minister Kusum Yojana, Solar Roof top, renewable energy development in the border areas, projects for Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Parks, ease of doing business in solar and wind energy space and the concerning issues related to regulatory matters, land and infrastructure.

“A special presentation by the Gujarat government on the achievement in the power and energy sector over the past 10 years will be made. We will also showcase how Gujarat became a role model in providing 24-hour electricity to villages through our Jyoti Gram scheme,” Patel said.