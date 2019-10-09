Gujarat to host conference of State Power Ministers

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Redesigned last year, refreshed this year
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
To brainstorm new ideas in sustainable and renewable energy sector, as well as discuss the current challenges faced by the power sector, a two-day State Power Ministers’ Conference will take place starting October 11 at Kevadia, on the banks of Narmada river.
Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabh Patel said that Union Minister of State for Power (independent charge) RK Singh will inaugurate the conference in the presence of the State Power Ministers, Secretaries, key officials of the PSUs and private sector players.
Patel added that the two-day conference will see discussions on on policies related to emerging technologies in sustainable and renewable energy sector, implementation of Prime Minister Kusum Yojana, Solar Roof top, renewable energy development in the border areas, projects for Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Parks, ease of doing business in solar and wind energy space and the concerning issues related to regulatory matters, land and infrastructure.
“A special presentation by the Gujarat government on the achievement in the power and energy sector over the past 10 years will be made. We will also showcase how Gujarat became a role model in providing 24-hour electricity to villages through our Jyoti Gram scheme,” Patel said.
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
The cement industry’s effort to generate fuel from pharma waste has immense potential
An innovative recycling project will cater to Chennai’s industrial hubs, saving precious freshwater for ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
With rise in power consumption, there is scope for growth in volumes traded. But structural issues need to be ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...