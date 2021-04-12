HAL bags Indian Society for Training & Development award for innovative training practices

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has bagged the first place for Innovative Training Practices 2019-20 at the 30th National Award ceremony held recently at New Delhi by Indian Society for Training & Development (ISTD).
“We are honoured to receive such a coveted award. This is a recognition of our relentless efforts to strive for excellence in the area of training and development,” said Alok Verma, Director (HR). Apart from using the in-house talent, HAL has tied up with the best management and training institutes to impart the right training to the professionals.
HAL Management Academy having a sprawling campus with modern facilities in Bengaluru is a Centre of Excellence for Aerospace Technology and Management professionals. It offers specific courses blending the rich experience and domain expertise with industry exposure to provide trained manpower in the aerospace sector.
