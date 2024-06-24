Maintaining that it will provide "significant benefits" in employment for the OBC category, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday announced an increase in annual income limit for creamy layer from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh.

Saini was addressing a gathering at 'OBC Morcha Sarv Samaj Samrasta Sammelan' held in Gurugram.

The move comes months before Haryana Assembly polls likely to be held in October.

"With the key aim of ensuring the welfare of the OBC community in Haryana and providing substantial benefits to the youth in government jobs, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh today made a series of pivotal announcements," an official statement said.

The chief minister also announced that the reservation for the backward classes in Group-A and Group-B posts, currently at 15 per cent, will be increased to 27 per cent, "in line with the Central government's policy".

Besides this, the backlog of vacancies for backward class in Group-A and B category jobs will be filled on a priority basis, with preparations underway for a special recruitment drive, he said.

While speaking as the chief guest at the event, Saini announced that the annual income limit for creamy layer which currently is Rs 6 lakh has now been increased to ₹8 lakh, the statement said.

The move will provide significant benefits in employment for the OBC community, he said, as per the statement.

The CM said that this increased limit will be implemented in state government jobs.

Saini said it is a matter of pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully vigilant about protecting the interests of the OBC community.

The CM said that over the past 10 years, the government has fulfilled its responsibility to benefit the OBC community at every level in Haryana.

Saini also said the Haryana government is supporting the education of OBC children by providing scholarships ranging from ₹12,000 to ₹20,000 to ensure quality education.

The government is also focusing on the skill development of the OBC community, he said.