Haryana fights a multi-cornered poll battle with all parties vying for power

As Haryana recorded about 65 per cent turnout in the Assembly elections, all the three fronts — led by BJP, Congress and the newly formed Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) — claimed that the results will be in their favour.

While the exit pollsters placed their bet on BJP, the Opposition parties say that things have changed since the general elections and infighting within the ruling party and overall slowdown in economy will turn the voters away from the BJP.

Greener environment

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who cycled to the polling station in Karnal from the railway station, said the Opposition — including Congress — has already lost and they have left the battleground and their tall claims have no value. “I have come all the way to Karnal from Chandigarh to cast my vote. First, I took a Jan Shatabdi from Panchkula to Karnal which took around two hours. Then, I went to the party office from the railway station in e-rickshaw. From the office, I cycled to the polling booth,” he said. “I would like to give a message to all that we should take care of the environment. We should all make efforts to stop pollution so that it does not affect the future generation,” he added.

Other parties

The BJP is facing tough fight from the Congress and the JJP in the State. Infighting among leaders is also creating problems for its candidates in certain seats.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda said Khattar did nothing for the State in the last five years. “Those who propagate the politics of lies and loot will try to influence voters. But the people will stand with development,” he said. The Congress had faced major organisational issues before the polls. Hooda himself had taken stands on issues such as Article 370, in tune with that of the BJP.

The former ruling party, INLD, seems to have lost its base to the JJP, the new party formed by Dushyant Chautala, great grandson former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal. JJP had tried to attract popular rebels from both the BJP and the Congress. It tried to give a tough fight to both the major parties least in Jat-dominated areas.