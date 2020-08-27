HCL extends support to Anna Zoological Park, Crocodile Bank in Chennai

HCL is extending support to India’s largest zoo - the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai - as well as the Madras Crocodile Bank, to help them overcome the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chennai Zoo and the Crocodile Bank depend on the revenue generated from visitors for the animals’ upkeep and facility maintenance. Restricted people movement during the pandemic has severely impacted this revenue stream. The two organisations are, therefore, looking for external support to provide critical animal care.

HCL is extending support to help with animal feed and care at the two facilities, while also providing salaries to the caretakers involved in sanitisation and maintenance for a period of six months, says a release from HCL.

The Crocodile Bank, which houses over 2,000 adult and 100 juvenile crocodiles and other species, has been engaged in the conservation of rare species for over four decades.

Allwin Jesudasan, Director, Madras Crocodile Bank said, “Reptiles play a vital role in maintaining a balance in our ecosystem; however, the pandemic is threatening their very survival. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to HCL for stepping in to support the Crocodile Bank in these challenging times and thank them for their commitment towards animal welfare.”

Debasis Jana, Director of Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai, which houses 2,700 animals of nearly 170 species, including mammals, birds and reptiles, also praised HCL’s efforts while underlining the need for greater support for captive animals and birds in the current scenario.

Animal welfare is one of the key aspects of the Covid-19 relief work being driven by HCL across the country. During the lockdown, the company has provided over 1.20 lakh feeds to stray and abandoned animals in Noida and Bengaluru. It has also supported Friendicoes Society for the Eradication of Cruelty to Animals by providing animal feed for 3,000 rescued animals for a period of 65 days.

HCL is also extending similar support to the Lucknow Zoo in Uttar Pradesh, the release said.