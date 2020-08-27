HCL extends support to Anna Zoological Park, Crocodile Bank in Chennai

Huawei Watch GT 2e: Smart, electric and energetic
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
HCL is extending support to India’s largest zoo - the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai - as well as the Madras Crocodile Bank, to help them overcome the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Chennai Zoo and the Crocodile Bank depend on the revenue generated from visitors for the animals’ upkeep and facility maintenance. Restricted people movement during the pandemic has severely impacted this revenue stream. The two organisations are, therefore, looking for external support to provide critical animal care.
HCL is extending support to help with animal feed and care at the two facilities, while also providing salaries to the caretakers involved in sanitisation and maintenance for a period of six months, says a release from HCL.
The Crocodile Bank, which houses over 2,000 adult and 100 juvenile crocodiles and other species, has been engaged in the conservation of rare species for over four decades.
Allwin Jesudasan, Director, Madras Crocodile Bank said, “Reptiles play a vital role in maintaining a balance in our ecosystem; however, the pandemic is threatening their very survival. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to HCL for stepping in to support the Crocodile Bank in these challenging times and thank them for their commitment towards animal welfare.”
Debasis Jana, Director of Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai, which houses 2,700 animals of nearly 170 species, including mammals, birds and reptiles, also praised HCL’s efforts while underlining the need for greater support for captive animals and birds in the current scenario.
Animal welfare is one of the key aspects of the Covid-19 relief work being driven by HCL across the country. During the lockdown, the company has provided over 1.20 lakh feeds to stray and abandoned animals in Noida and Bengaluru. It has also supported Friendicoes Society for the Eradication of Cruelty to Animals by providing animal feed for 3,000 rescued animals for a period of 65 days.
HCL is also extending similar support to the Lucknow Zoo in Uttar Pradesh, the release said.
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
From gratitude days to wellness breaks, the pandemic is seeing new additions to leave entitlements
At a time when job losses and salary cuts are the order of the day, guess it is too much to expect increments.
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
Farm distress and financial insecurities in a pandemic year have led to a rise in child marriages in the ...
Podcasts are finally making more monies and shows. Here’s this month’s round-up of what to plug into
Meet Major Suman Gawani — the first Indian peacekeeper to receive the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year ...
In Gitanjali Kolanad’s debut novel Girl Made of Gold, truth is presented as pieces of a puzzle that don’t make ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...