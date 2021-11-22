Health Minister exhorts laggard States, UT to speed up Covid vaccination coverage

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday exhorted Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya and Puducherry to speed up their vaccination coverage as they were lagging behind the national average.
According to the Health Ministry, while India’s first dose coverage is at 82 per cent and second dose coverage at 43 per cent, Puducherry is at 66 per cent and 39 per cent), Nagaland (49 per cent, 36 per cent), Meghalaya (57 per cent, 38 per cent) and Manipur (54 per cent, 36 per cent).
According to sources, vaccine hesitancy and accessibility in some hilly and far-flung areas are the major causes for the North-Eastern States not being able to meet the vaccination target.
“Religious faith, misinformation on social media with regard to vaccination and also the long gap between the two doses of Covishield are the major reasons that we are lagging behind in terms of our vaccination coverage,” a Manipur-based Government source told BusinessLine who is directly involved in the Government’s Har Ghar Dastak Campaign.
Meanwhile, a Nagaland-based source echoed the same sentiments. “Accessibility and connectivity are not an issue but vaccine hesitancy is the main hurdle in the tribal areas. There is also a complacency among because of lower Covid cases and the fear of post-vaccination side-effects,” the source added.
Health Minister Mandaviya urged the States/UT to innovatively rope in all stakeholders including NGOs, faith-based organisations, religious leaders, community influencers and other partners to motivate and mobilise all eligible population towards full Covid vaccination.
Besides this, India administered 67.86 lakh vaccine doses on Monday till 7:30 pm aggregating to 117.58 crore inoculations done so far, as per the CoWIN Dashboard.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...