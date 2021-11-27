Heavy rain batters many parts of Tamil Nadu

In the last few days, rain battered many parts of Tamil Nadu and the State received over 75 per cent more rainfall during the period November 1 to November 27. The Northeast Monsoon received 603.38 mm during the period under review as against the normal rainfall of 345.70 mm during the period, said Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran.

During the North-East monsoon season, 5 districts of Villupuram (145 per cent), Tirupattur (138 per cnet), Coimbatore (116 per cent), Kanniyakumari (105 per cent), and Tiruchi (95 per cent) received the highest rainfall, he said in a release.

The monsoon has been widespread in Tamil Nadu since October 25. In the last 24 hours, 37 districts received rainfall and the state average was 21.98 mm, he said.

Avadi (199 mm), Mamallapuram (181.1 mm), Chengalpattu (177 mm), Thirukazhukkundram (162 mm), Mathurantakam (154 mm), Cholavaram (148 mm), Parangipettai (146.6 mm), Tiruvallur (126 mm), Kancheepuram (121.4 mm), Chembarambakkam (120.4 mm), Kottavacheri (120 mm), Ponneri (118.2) and Ambattur (117 mm) received heavy rainfall, he said.

Heavy rainfall on cards

The Meteorological department in a bulletin on Saturday morning said that Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts will witness thunderstorms and very heavy rainfall. Two teams of NDRF have been deployed in Chengalpattu district and one in Kancheepuram district to carry out rescue operations.

Rain water logging in 12 areas of Chennai North and 8 in Chennai South has affected power services. In these places, discharge of rain water is being carried out by the Metropolitan Corporation of Chennai.

In 7 districts except Chennai, power service has been affected due to rain water logging. The district administration is taking up the discharge of rainwater in these places, he said.

Emergency Control Centre

The State Emergency Control Centre 1070 in Chennai and District Emergency Control Centres 1077 in the districts are functioning round the clock with toll free telephone. In addition, the public can contact the Metropolitan Corporation of Chennai by toll free telephone 1913.

During the review Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy; Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Kumar Jayant and Disaster Management Director N Subbaiyan were present, the release said.

Details of discharge of surplus water from major reservoirs:

23,607 cusecs from Mettur Dam

1,664 cubic feet from the Red Hills

2,111 cubic feet from Chembarambakkam

4,218 cubic feet from Poondi

600 cubic feet from Cholavaram

6,818 cubic feet from Papanasam

6,913 cusecs is also being released from Satanur.