Herbal extracts firm Vevus Lipidos to engage tribal community in collection of forest produce

My five: Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
Vevus Lipidos, a subsidiary of the Kochi-based Inditrades – that focusses on export of herbal extract concentrates – is in talks with the Kerala Government to set up procurement kiosks in tribal belts to collect forest produce.
The company intends to collect forest produce directly from the tribal communities, thus avoiding middlemen and ensuring that the tribals get a fair price, said D. Arun Kumar, promoter, Vevus Lipidos. The commodities to be procured include fresh and dried amla, Serrata, black turmeric and Boswellia. The company plans to collect around 450 tonnes each year. “We are in the business of exporting herbal extracts, including curcumin, to countries such as Italy, Spain and the US,” he told presspersons here.
The Kochi-based company has started a pilot project in Odisha for curcumin, ginger and coleus cultivation, involving the tribal farming community there. The company provides high-yield seed varieties as well as technology in order to ensure a regular supply of quality raw materials through an assured buy-back scheme. It has started procuring around 600 tonnes of herbs under the project.
The Odisha government has provided 200 hectares of land free of cost and the company intends to increase the area under cultivation to 1,000 hectares in the next five years. It also plans to set up a cardamom oil extraction unit in Guatemala and caffeine at a cost of $3.5 million, he added.
The parent company, Inditrades, which has been supplying green manure from India to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Central America since 1980, achieved a turnover of Rs 55 crore in the last fiscal at a CAGR of 23 per cent, he said.
Irfan Pathan Indian cricketerHydration, sleep & a couple of ‘cheat’ days 1. I try and finish my workouts, ...
On requests made by the FAO Conference, the UN General Assembly adopted resolutions designating 2021 as the ...
Crackdown on e-cigaretteFDA warns of enforcement actionAmid the epidemic levels of youth use of e-cigarettes ...
Progress has been substantial, but more needs to be done on immunisation and other fronts
Why you should add gold to your portfolio Rajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
They ended 2019 at life-time highs. A correction is, therefore, around the corner
Investors with a medium- to long- term perspective can consider buying the stock of Coromandel International, ...
The fund holds a well-diversified portfolio, with stakes in top holdings not exceeding 4-7%
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...